CALGARY -- It’s been 56 days since one of the country’s worst natural disasters hit northeast Calgary, Airdrie and Rocky View County, but residents say they’re still in the early stages of cleanup.

Tennis-ball-sized hail and strong winds damaged thousands of homes.

Saturday, some families say the storm aftermath is proving just as devestating.

“It’s not a pleasant feeling,” Taradale resident Khalil Karbani said. “We are waiting around for our insurance companies to give us some direction so we can move forward. We still feel like we’re not being heard.”

Karbani tells CTV News Calgary hundreds of residents in four Calgary communities are struggling with the insurance process.

Roughly 70,000 claims were made, but he believe a large amount are still waiting on estimates.

Karbani believes deductibles and home depreciation have both been drastically increased for seemingly no reason.

As they wait on insurance, residents also say they’d like the province to offer more help.

The government did offer financial support for residents who experienced overland flooding, but many in the community say that only helped a handful of their neighbours.

On Saturday, many of those residents gathered to raise awareness about an upcoming protest outside of the McDougall Centre. It will happen Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The group wants to get provincial attention.

“What we’re asking for is a $5,000 interest free loan that would be paid back over the next five years,” Saddleridge resident Jason Fischer said. “This should be a non-partisan issue because people from all stripes and colours have been impacted.”

June’s storm caused more than $1.2 billion dollars in insurable damage.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada ranks it as the fourth costliest natural disaster in the country’s history.