Hamilton cast members give useful advice to Youth Singers of Calgary students

Hamilton cast members give useful advice to Youth Singers of Calgary students

Victoria Ann Scovens, who plays Eliza Hamilton, and Brandon Louis Armstrong, who plays Hurcules Mulligan and James Madison, went to the Youth Singers of Calgary to deliver advice to aspiring students. Victoria Ann Scovens, who plays Eliza Hamilton, and Brandon Louis Armstrong, who plays Hurcules Mulligan and James Madison, went to the Youth Singers of Calgary to deliver advice to aspiring students.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the 'deplorable' residential school system that tried to strip Indigenous people of their language, culture and world view. Speaking at Quebec City's historic Citadelle, Francis asked forgiveness for the harm done by the policies of assimilation carried out in the schools.

Pope Francis apologizes and asks for forgiveness at a reconciliation event at the Citadelle during his papal visit across Canada in Quebec City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died

Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina