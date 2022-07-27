Hamilton cast members give useful advice to Youth Singers of Calgary students

A pair of cast members of the Broadway show Hamilton took the time to give advice to students at the Youth Singers of Calgary Wednesday.

Victoria Ann Scovens, who plays Eliza Hamilton, and Brandon Louis Armstrong, who plays Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, went to the Youth Singers of Calgary to deliver advice to aspiring students.

The Hamilton cast members told the students that they need to keep all of their doors open to any new opportunity, and that people do not have any idea what the person sitting next to them will actually do.

After that, some members of the Youth Singers of Calgary performed Don’t Give Up on Me, a 2019 song by Andy Grammer that had themes of perseverance.

One of the students who performed the song, Nate Bercsenyi, said that the news that two performers in Hamilton would visit the Youth Singers of Calgar was a shock.

Tony Award winner Hamilton opens in Calgary July 12 at the Jubilee Auditorium

“Whoa. No way. That’s insane. I can’t believe this is happening. Oh my goodness. Somebody get my poster.”

He says that the advice given to him by Scovens and Armstrong was very insightful.

“The advice – it was inspiring. I’m going to keep it in myself for a long, long time.”

In addition to the advice about leaving all the doors open, both Scovens and Armstrong also said that the best advice they could give was for the students to be authentic and true to themselves.

“I think the biggest piece of advice we gave was to do what is authentic to you, and to stay true to you and the art that you want to create.”

Scovens and Armstrong both said they came to Youth Singers of Calgary because of the organization. Armstrong in particular had one descriptor for the Youth Singers of Calgary: amazing.

“This organization is doing amazing things for local talent, giving them a platform in a space that’s amazing to express themselves, in ways that are amazing.”

Hamilton runs until July 31 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.