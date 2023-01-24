Hamilton Tiger-Cats agree to terms with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell warms up before the CFL western semi-final football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that Mitchell has signed a three-year deal with the club. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell warms up before the CFL western semi-final football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday that Mitchell has signed a three-year deal with the club. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina