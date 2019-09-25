CALGARY -- A homicide in the northwest community of Hamptons earlier this year was drug related and connected to other shootings around the city, investigators said Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Hampstead Close N.W. about 3 a.m. on May 12 after a man was found dead inside.

The victim was previously identified as 49-year-old Bikramjit Dhindsa and police say evidence at the scene led them to believe it was a targeted attack, which had the “hallmarks of organized crime.”

Surveillance footage from the victim’s home shows four men with their faces covered going inside then fleeing in a dark-coloured SUV, believed to be a 2008-2010 Nissan Rogue, which police believe was driven by a fifth man.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said police believe the killing is linked to "other acts of violence in the city."

"The acts of violence that are occuring are related to the drug trade, the drug trade, of course, is organized crime ... operating at various levels, right from the street to the highest levels," he said.

Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene and police say community members have provided information which has moved the case forward.

"I would use the word, essential," said Schiavetta.

"We will not be successful without the information from the public and what I can tell you is it is very refreshing on how much information we're actually receiving from the public. It's progressing our investigation extremely well and we're very hopeful someone comes forward, or individuals come forward with the identity of the suspects."

CCTV shows the suspects were in the area a few hours earlier as well and other vehicles were seen entering the community so police believe someone may have seen the offenders at the victim's residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.