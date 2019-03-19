Calgary Police Service officials confirm a Smith & Wesson handgun, an RCMP badge and a soft body armour have been located after the items were stolen during the theft of an RCMP unit.

According to police, the unmarked 2018 Nissan Rogue was stolen from a parking lot in northeast Calgary in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 12. A thief gained access to the vehicle after taking keys that had been left inside a locker by an officer. The vehicle contained several items including a firearm, body armour, pepper spray, police identification, and handcuffs.

The SUV was located the following day in a church parking lot in the 2800 block of 19 St NW but several of the items remained unaccounted for.

Members of the Calgary Police Service located the firearm and body armour on Sunday, March 17 at an undisclosed location. The police badge has also been found.

The police investigation into the theft is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of the unmarked RCMP vehicle and its contents is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.