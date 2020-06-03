CALGARY -- Children in Calgary will no longer receive visits from Calgary Fire Department engines on their birthdays after officials decided to alter the focus of the immensely popular program.

According to CFD officials, firefighters made a total of nearly 9,000 birthday appearances — an average of roughly 150 a day — during March and April.

As of June 1, the department's drive-by birthday program will be reserved for Calgary seniors who are celebrating their 100th birthday.

"CFD is hugely appreciative of everyone who made the birthday program such a success," said CFD Chief Steve Dongworth in a statement released Wednesday. "We loved seeing your smiling faces on your doorsteps as the fire trucks went by to wish you a happy birthday. As we move toward our 'new normal', we are extending the program to celebrate Calgarians who are turning 100 years old,

"It is important to recognize and value people who are reaching this milestone birthday."

The CFD has not released the financial cost of running the drive-by birthday program for the two months.

To register a senior for the program, visit CFD - Birthday Surprise