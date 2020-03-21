CALGARY -- A pair of restaurants are giving out deals on food for the many medical professionals who are all doing their best to contain the spread of COVID-19.

From March 20 until March 27, health care workers and first responders can get 50 per cent off their meal when they order takeout or drive thru at Harvey's and Swiss Chalet.

Officials say it's a way of saying "thank you" for all they've done so far and for all the work that's to come.

All that's needed to take advantage of the offer is to show their credentials to staff.

All dining rooms at Harvey's and Swiss Chalet locations have been closed down in the best interest of health and safety of the public.