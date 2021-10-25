Hatchet, knives and drugs seized after man allegedly pulls knife on staff at Lethbridge Walmart

A tactical hatchet and several knives were seized during a Saturday evening traffic stop in connection with an incident at a Lethbridge Walmart where an employee was threatened at knifepoint. (LPS) A tactical hatchet and several knives were seized during a Saturday evening traffic stop in connection with an incident at a Lethbridge Walmart where an employee was threatened at knifepoint. (LPS)

