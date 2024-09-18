Have you seen Goliath? 28-year-old donkey goes missing south of Calgary

An ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey named Goliath is missing from its longtime home at a veterinary hospital south of Calgary.

Judith Samson-French posted about Goliath's disappearance on social media Tuesday.

The donkey is part of a five-donkey crew who have been in residence at the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital, in Bragg Creek, Alberta, for a quarter century.

In an interview with CTV News, Samson-French said she woke up Tuesday to feed Goliath his usual breakfast of blueberry muffins and carrots, only to discover he was missing.

“It’s a huge mystery,” she said.

The other four Banded Peak donkeys acted as though nothing was amiss, Samson-French said.

Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital is looking for Goliath, a chocolate 28-year-old donkey, who has been missing since Tuesday night. (Photo: Facebook)

“They were very chill, as usual."

A search of the Banded Peak property, which Samson-French described as a 24-acre fenced-in site, yielded no signs of Goliath – no fence breaks, no hair caught on the fence and no sign of an animal kill, although some fresh cougar poop was discovered.

A search of the adjacent property with some of the hospital’s resident dogs also yielded no signs of Goliath.

Samson-French tried to theorize about what might sort of criminals would have stolen an old donkey in the middle of the night, but that didn’t make too much sense either – particularly since Goliath has gotten a little chubby.

“It would have taken at least a couple guys to lift him onto a truck,” she said, “and why would anyone want to steal a 28-year-old donkey?”

She described the five-donkey team that has lived at Banded Peak as a “very herd-bound” crew who rarely fly solo.

About a decade ago, she said, a cougar did sneak onto the property and attacked a sheep, and the next morning, all the donkeys were "freaking out" about it.

“In the morning, you knew something had happened (overnight),” she said.

As for Goliath, Samson-French describes him as “utterly unflappable.”

“Nothing disturbs him,” she said. “He’s so respectful, and so friendly – and rotund.

“A little bit fat,” she said.

Samson-French has reached out to the RCMP about possible animal rustling.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Goliath is asked to contact the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital at 403-949-3249.