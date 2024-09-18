CALGARY
    • Have you seen Goliath? 28-year-old donkey goes missing south of Calgary

    Goliath (chocolate donkey, in front) has gone missing from the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital in Bragg Creek, Alberta since Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy Dr. Judith Samson-French) Goliath (chocolate donkey, in front) has gone missing from the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital in Bragg Creek, Alberta since Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy Dr. Judith Samson-French)
    An ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey named Goliath is missing from its longtime home at a veterinary hospital south of Calgary.

     Judith Samson-French posted  about Goliath's disappearance on social media Tuesday.

     The donkey is part of a five-donkey crew who have been in residence at the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital, in Bragg Creek, Alberta,  for a quarter century.

    In an interview with CTV News, Samson-French said she woke up Tuesday to feed Goliath his usual breakfast of blueberry muffins and carrots, only to discover he was missing.

    “It’s a huge mystery,” she said.

    The other four Banded Peak donkeys acted as though nothing was amiss, Samson-French said.

    Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital is looking for Goliath, a chocolate 28-year-old donkey, who has been missing since Tuesday night. (Photo: Facebook)

    “They were very chill, as usual."

    A search of the Banded Peak property, which Samson-French described as a 24-acre fenced-in site, yielded no signs of Goliath –  no fence breaks, no hair caught on the fence and no sign of an animal kill, although some fresh cougar poop was discovered.

    A search of the adjacent property with some of the hospital’s resident dogs also yielded no signs of Goliath.

    Samson-French tried to theorize about what might sort of criminals would have stolen an old donkey in the middle of the night, but that didn’t make too much sense either – particularly since Goliath has gotten a little chubby.

    “It would have taken at least a couple guys to lift him onto a truck,” she said, “and why would anyone want to steal a 28-year-old donkey?”

    She described the five-donkey team that has lived at Banded Peak as a “very herd-bound” crew who rarely fly solo.

    About a decade ago, she said, a cougar did sneak onto the property and attacked a sheep, and the next morning, all the donkeys were "freaking out" about it.

    “In the morning, you knew something had happened (overnight),” she said.

    As for Goliath, Samson-French describes him as “utterly unflappable.”

    “Nothing disturbs him,” she said. “He’s so respectful, and so friendly – and rotund.

    “A little bit fat,” she said.

    Samson-French has reached out to the RCMP about possible animal rustling.

    Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Goliath is asked to contact the Banded Peak Veterinary Hospital at 403-949-3249.

