'He was a trailblazer': Lethbridge hockey legend Vic Stasiuk passes away at 93

LETHBRIDGE -

Victor Stasiuk is being remembered as more than a hockey player, coach or mentor after passing away on Sunday.

He's described by many as pivotal to the success southern Alberta hockey players have to this day.

"He was a trailblazer, especially for the Lethbridge hockey community," said Kris Versteeg, a former NHL player from southern Alberta who spent time playing for multiple teams including the Chicago Blackhawks, where he won two Stanley Cups.

"He's one of the first to get to the NHL, he played with great players, obviously won Stanley Cups."

Once in the NHL, Victor Stasiuk had a 14-year stretch playing for Boston, Chicago and Detroit, where he won three Stanley Cups.

Stasiuk was born in north Lethbridge in 1929, where he found his love of the game.

His career began with the Lethbridge Native Suns.

Once in the NHL, he had a 14-year stretch playing for Boston, Chicago and Detroit, where he won three Stanley Cups.

With Boston, he was also part of the 'Uke Line', one the club's most iconic trios, made up of three Ukrainian players that consisted of Stasiuk, Johnny Bucyk and Bronco Horvath.

The trio made NHL history in the 1957-58 season, becoming the first line to have all three players hit the 20-goal mark in a single season.

With Boston, Victor Stasiuk was also part of the 'Uke Line', one the club's most iconic trios. (The Galt Museum and Archives)

Over the course of his career, Stasiuk compiled 183 goals, 254 assists and 437 points in 745 games.

After his playing career, he went on to coach multiple teams including the Philadelphia Flyers, the California Golden Seals and the Vancouver Canucks before heading back to southern Alberta to coach junior hockey.

"There's a lot of players that I think of when I think of southern Alberta hockey and Vic's right at the top of the list because after his career, it was just about how much he put into it as he did during his career and how much notoriety he brought to southern Alberta hockey," Versteeg said.

Once he returned, he spent time coaching for the Lethbridge Broncos, the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Taber Golden Suns

Stasiuk's commitment to the sport and his success in the NHL earned him spots in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame, the Ukrainian Sports Hall of Fame and the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame.

"Vic really was a legend," said Paul Kingsmith, Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame chair.

"He was one of the initial inductees to the Lethbridge Sports Hall of Fame when it was founded in 1985 and I would guess that at the time, it would have been a no-brainer decision.

"He really was a pioneer in hockey in Lethbridge."

Stasiuk is also the founder and man behind Paradise Canyon Golf Course in Lethbridge, having built it on what was once a cornfield on his land.

It's now owned by Ron Sakamoto, who built Vic's Lounge in his honour.

"Paradise Canyon was his dream -- to have a golf course -- and he built it and so it's a privilege for me to carry it on," Sakamoto told CTV News.

"He still is a legend and will always be a legend."

Stasiuk will be remembered fondly for all he's done for the sport of hockey and southern Alberta.

"What he has done has not gone unappreciated or unnoticed," Versteeg said.

"What he did for hockey in southern Alberta has been recognized by many, it should be recognized by many more and I am very grateful and thankful for his friendship."

Stasiuk was also a devoted husband and father and is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A family celebration of Stasiuk's life will take place at a later date.