Heat warnings and poor air quality on Wednesday

It was a hot and humid start to the middle of the week for Calgary, but temperatures will feel a lot more comfortable by the time we get to Thursday.

A persistent ridge of high pressure that has been fueling this heat for the last 10 days or so will finally start to deteriorate later Wednesday, thanks to strong upper low moving in from B.C.

But while the heat is around, the smoke will be too.

Calgary woke up to an air quality advisory this morning as smoke from several nearby wildfires tracked in overnight.

As of 7 am on Wednesday, the Air Quality Health Index for the city was at a 9, which is high risk.

It could get up to an AQHI of 10+ later today (the highest rating) before a cold front breaks up the muggy conditions.

Smoke can hamper heating potential, but right now, the forecast daytime high is 33 C, 10 degrees higher than normal for Calgary at this time of year.

Once that low moves in, the cool down will begin with highs in the mid-twenties for the next five days.

There’s the potential for active weather on Thursday for Calgary, but more intense storm conditions appear to be tracking north of the city.

So while the temperatures will feel more comfortable, the wildfire risk will still be prevalent.