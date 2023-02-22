Heated buses brought in for Lethbridge citizens without shelter during bitter cold

Charities and non-profit organizations across Lethbridge are doing everything they can to help residents without homes as they battle the bitterly cold weather this week.

The Streets Alive Mission, for example, has been stockpiling supplies such as hand warmers, hats and easily-layered clothing.

While they’ve been able to bring in lots of supplies, spokesperson Cam Kissick says more is always needed.

"As it gets colder and colder the risk of frost bite becomes very high, which is why it's important we ensure that anyone out in the elements has the proper weather-dependent items they need to stay warm," Kissick.

Those who work with Lethbridge's less fortunate have seen first-hand just how dangerous extreme cold can be for their clients.

"We see a lot of frost bite," said Bill Ginther, executive director of the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen. "We see a lot of amputated fingers in winter, also toes, different parts of their face frozen."

When the temperature drops below -10 C, the City of Lethbridge parks two busses outside the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen and Streets Alive Mission between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Streets Alive staff and security will warm the bus to provide an overflow space for the shelter.

"It's just an over night thing," Kissick said. "There are other areas people can access during the day, however, there are very few areas for people to access at night."

The warming buses will help to provide a temporary solution, but there are still those who want to see more permanent shelter spaces created in Lethbridge.

Ginther believes the problems with shelter crowding will only get worse if they’re not addressed.

"There's a desperate need," he said. "You can't keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.

"(There are) more people are coming to town. Part of the reason is that we provide very good services for people.

"I don't think there’s another soup kitchen in our province that I know of that provides three hot meals a day every day."

Temperatures are set to warm by the weekend with a forecasted high of 0 C by Saturday.