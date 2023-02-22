Heated buses brought in for Lethbridge citizens without shelter during bitter cold

Lethbridge's less fortunate battle cold weather on Feb. 22, 2023. Lethbridge's less fortunate battle cold weather on Feb. 22, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina