Help shape the future of Lake Minnewanka

Parks Canada is seeking input from the public as they work to preserve and improve the Lake Minnewanka area.

Officials are drafting a plan that will outline the long-term direction for managing the area.

People can find out more about the Lake Minnewanka area plan and provide input online at letstalkmountainparks.ca until Oct. 25.

The public can also share feedback or ask questions by emailing opinion@pc.gc.ca.

"The process is open to everyone," Parks Canada said in a news release.

"This public consultation, along with the active Lake Louise area plan, will be your opportunity to input to the management of these special places in Banff National Park."

The area plan will not only take public input into account, but also the opinions of Indigenous peoples and key stakeholders.

Parking at Lake Minnewanka is limited, so visitors are encouraged to use Roam Transit to access the area from May to September.

Lake Minnewanka is about 10 kilometres from Banff, and 66 kilometres from Lake Louise.