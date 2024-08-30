Here comes the heat: Sunny and warm long weekend forecast for Calgary

Summer is making a comeback in a big way this Labour Day long weekend, making that cool 13C high on Wednesday a distant memory.

But before we look at the long weekend forecast, Environment and Climate Change Canada has released some preliminary rainfall totals from that Wednesday low-pressure system.

The communities that received the most precipitation mostly reside between Calgary and the U.S. border, with Ardenville recording the most rainfall over 48 hours at 79.5 millimetres.

In a distant second was Nordegg at 51.2 millimetres. The Calgary Airport recorded a little more than 15 millimetres from this rain event, though totals likely varied throughout the city.

Rainfall totals for Alberta communities this week. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

When we look at the weekend and the first week of September, there is little to no indication of any wet weather heading Alberta’s way, with lots of sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures in store to begin the new month.

Calgary’s normal high is 20C, but Friday is expected to get up to 27C with some westerly winds. A perfect day for the patio or some barbequing.

Calgary five-day forecast for Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2024. (CTV News)

That setup continues straight through to Tuesday, with the back half of the long weekend seeing highs in the low 30s.