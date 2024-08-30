Here comes the heat: Sunny and warm long weekend forecast for Calgary
Summer is making a comeback in a big way this Labour Day long weekend, making that cool 13C high on Wednesday a distant memory.
But before we look at the long weekend forecast, Environment and Climate Change Canada has released some preliminary rainfall totals from that Wednesday low-pressure system.
The communities that received the most precipitation mostly reside between Calgary and the U.S. border, with Ardenville recording the most rainfall over 48 hours at 79.5 millimetres.
In a distant second was Nordegg at 51.2 millimetres. The Calgary Airport recorded a little more than 15 millimetres from this rain event, though totals likely varied throughout the city.
Rainfall totals for Alberta communities this week. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)
When we look at the weekend and the first week of September, there is little to no indication of any wet weather heading Alberta’s way, with lots of sunshine and above-seasonal temperatures in store to begin the new month.
Calgary’s normal high is 20C, but Friday is expected to get up to 27C with some westerly winds. A perfect day for the patio or some barbequing.
Calgary five-day forecast for Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2024. (CTV News)
That setup continues straight through to Tuesday, with the back half of the long weekend seeing highs in the low 30s.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
Julian Ortega, actor in Netflix's 'Elite' series, dies aged 41
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
What a weekend snooze could do for your heart health, according to new research
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Neighbour held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead
Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbour of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
A woman's killing was unsolved for 44 years. A cigarette butt just led to an arrest, police say
DNA evidence from a cigarette butt has led to an arrest in the 1980 killing of a woman in Washington state, police said this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Most photo radar being scrapped in urban locations in Alberta: memo
Photo radar programs in Alberta will adhere to a new set of guidelines before the end of the year.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
Lethbridge
-
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
-
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
-
Medicine Hat mayor's powers, salary restored following judicial review
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
Vancouver
-
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
-
Toxic drugs killed 192 people in B.C. last month, coroner reports
More than six people per day continue to die from using toxic drugs in British Columbia, according to the latest report from the provincial coroner's office.
-
Former B.C. Liberal minister says he may vote NDP, as Eby woos disaffected centrists
Former British Columbia Liberal cabinet minister Terry Lake says he'll consider voting for Premier David Eby's New Democrats if the B.C. Conservatives don't shift to the political centre, especially on the issue of climate change.
Vancouver Island
-
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Greater Victoria, RCMP say
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
-
Toxic drugs killed 192 people in B.C. last month, coroner reports
More than six people per day continue to die from using toxic drugs in British Columbia, according to the latest report from the provincial coroner's office.
-
B.C. Lions strive to snap skid against Redblacks in Victoria
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
Saskatoon
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
Saskatoon police vehicle overturned after being struck by civilian car
The Saskatoon Police Service collision analyst unit is investigating a collision that occurred Thursday evening involving a police vehicle.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
Regina
-
Tornado confirmed in southern Sask. last week
A tornado was confirmed to have touched down earlier this month in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Dogs, man involved in attack that injured woman found by Regina police
Two dogs and one man believed to be involved in a dog attack in Regina that sent a woman to hospital with significant injures have been located by police.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
Toronto
-
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
-
Brampton church youth leader charged for allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old
A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.
-
Toronto Zoo investigating after orangutan escapes
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan escaped its enclosure Thursday evening as officials work to determine how exactly the ape got out.
Montreal
-
Quebec nurses threaten to stop working overtime as talks continue for new contract
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
-
Six men facing multiple charges in connection with Montreal-area vehicle theft ring
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
-
Authorities concerned about rising number of bike thefts in Montreal
Authorities and cycling advocates in Montreal are concerned that bike thefts are again on the rise on the island.
Atlantic
-
Man dead after fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
Police say a man has died after a fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Wednesday night.
-
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
-
95 per cent of English P.E.I. schools not compliant with nutrition policy: audit
A recent audit of healthiness of food found an overwhelming majority of English-language schools and half of French-language schools in Prince Edward Island are not in compliance with nutrition policies.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's homelessness response lacking: survey
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Health-care support workers in Manitoba authorize strike: CUPE
Health-care workers in Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba could be heading to the picket line.
Ottawa
-
Federal Court orders full hearing into PSAC's challenge of new federal office mandate, union says
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
-
Pedestrian struck by a transport truck in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
A pedestrian is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a transport truck in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, according to police.
-
Three-alarm fire damages three townhomes, displaces 16 residents in Nepean
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police urge rock-throwing teens who caused serious crash to come forward
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Barrie
-
Impaired driving charges laid after fatal collision in Innisfil
Police have charged a driver in connection with a collision in Innisfil on Thursday evening that claimed the life of one person.
-
Missing girl, 14, not seen in a week as police appeal for help locating her
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a young teen not seen in a week.
-
SIU clears officer of wrongdoing in fatal Springwater crash involving teen driver
Ontario's watchdog has ended its investigation into whether a police officer's actions resulted in a fatal collision in Springwater last month involving a young driver.
Kitchener
-
Ontario investigators vow to solve Sonia Varaschin's 2010 murder
Ontario police vow never to stop searching for the person responsible for the death of Sonia Varaschin.
-
Keanu Reeves' Windsor Spitfires jersey raises $20,000
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
-
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
London
-
NEW
NEW Cash reward increased as the 30-year-anniversary of Sonya Cywink murder is marked
It has been 30 years since the discovery of the body of 31-year-old Sonya Cywink. She was discovered murdered at the Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site south of Iona, Ont. on August 30, 1994.
-
Two arrested, third suspect still wanted after London shooting
Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Windsor
-
Keanu Reeves' Windsor Spitfires jersey raises $20,000
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
-
$12,000 in drugs and a firearm seized by Windsor police
A recent drug bust has led to the Windsor police seizing a loaded firearm and $12,000 in drugs.
-
Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham
Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building. Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.