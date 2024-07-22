Here's what Calgary's new event centre 'Scotia Place' will look like

Designs for Calgary’s new arena were unveiled at an event on Monday.

The event centre will be named Scotia Place.

Inspiration for the design was taken from the land, fire and ice. It will also draw from Indigenous gathering spaces and art.

"Our new event centre pays tribute to Indigenous peoples, establishing a link between Indigenous histories and ways of knowing, and a new gathering space that will honour those traditions,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

Renderings for Calgary's Scotia Place, unveiled on July 22, 2024. (Source: City of Calgary)

Officials from the City of Calgary, Government of Alberta and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) took part in the event, which included a video presentation showing off the designs.

“A striking feature of the building is the central structure with a textured flame motif that emulates a home fire, which is further amplified when it is lit at night," the city said in a news release.

Rendering of Scotia Place in Calgary. (Source: City of Calgary)

Construction on the building, which is scheduled to open in fall 2027, is set to begin this week.

Rendering of Scotia Place in Calgary. (Source: City of Calgary)

The $1.2 billion event centre will serve professional sports teams and the public.

"It also supports infrastructure in the area, improving public spaces as well as connections to the rivers district. But what we really support is the vision that we all share for this great city in this great province,” Premier Danielle Smith said.

The facility will include a community rink, outdoor and indoor plazas, four restaurants, the Calgary Flames Team Store and future development opportunities.

(Source: Calgary Flames/X)

“It will provide gathering places and amenities for the 8,000 people who will live in this new downtown neighbourhood,” the city said.

(Source: Calgary Flames/X)

The main arena is set to seat 18,400 for hockey, while the community rink will have a capacity of 1,000.

The old Stephenson and Co. building will be integrated into the new arena on the north side for dining.

"The food hall will be open at all times, except for three hours before events, when it will flip over and serve the concourse on the inside,” Bill Johnson, the design principal with HOK, said.

More information on the new arena can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.

Rendering of Scotia Place in Calgary. (Source: City of Calgary)