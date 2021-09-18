Heritage Park cancels Carnivàle fundraiser due to public health restrictions
Officials at Calgary's Heritage Park say they made a 'difficult decision' to cancel a fundraising event, which ticket holders said was done at the last minute.
Carnivàle, which was described as an after-hours event where visitors could enjoy antique rides and games on the midway, performers and other attractions, was supposed to take place Friday evening, but officials say the provincial government's new guidelines changed all that.
"Due to the recent state of public health emergency we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Carnivàle event," the park wrote in a statement on its website.
"The health and safety of our guests, employees and volunteers is our top priority. We are not able to offer many of the intimate experiences of this event in our current climate, therefore we feel we can't provide our guests with the magical experience intended."
CTV News has reached out to Heritage Park for further details on the closure and exactly when the decision was made. Reports from ticket holders who contacted CTV suggest it occurred at “the last minute.”
A post on the park's Facebook page, made at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15, also indicated that tickets were still available for purchase online.
The online auction still went ahead as planned and wrapped up at 11 p.m. on Sept. 17.
"Winners will be contacted after Carnivàle concludes. Online auction items will be available for pick up at Heritage Park Security after noon on Sept. 20, 2021."
Heritage Park says it plans to reschedule the event for a later date, but did not have any details on when that would be.
Guests who purchased tickets should watch their email inboxes for details on refunds and donations.
