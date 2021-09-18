Heritage Park cancels Carnivàle fundraiser due to public health restrictions

Heritage Park was forced to cancel its Carnivale fundraiser event, which was planned weeks in advance, because of Alberta's state of public health emergency. (Supplied/Heritage Park) Heritage Park was forced to cancel its Carnivale fundraiser event, which was planned weeks in advance, because of Alberta's state of public health emergency. (Supplied/Heritage Park)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Three main federal party leaders on final campaign blitz

There will be no let up in campaigning today as the main party leaders count down the remaining hours and minutes to Monday's federal election. The latest polling suggests Trudeau's Liberals and O'Toole's Tories are in a virtual dead heat.

France says Australia-U.S. submarine deal 'huge mistake'

France's ambassador to Australia described Saturday as a 'huge mistake' Australia's surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favour of a U.S. deal, delivering a final protest as the envoy was recalled from the country in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon