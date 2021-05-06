CALGARY -- Many of the outdoor favourites, along with some new ones, will be available when Heritage Park plans to reopen on May 22.

Officials say all 127 acres of the park are ready, with the health and safety of guests a top priority.

Guests will be granted entrance to the park by timed-ticketing and there are also enhanced safety protocols throughout the facility to help keep people physically distanced.

Many will be pleased to know that some of the favourite attractions of the park, the train and the S.S. Moyie, have also been added back to the park's activities.

Officials say 2021 will be the first year for the all-new Prospect Ridge area that features a working water wheel and a replica of the Dingman Number 1 Discovery Well.

The Alberta Bakery, Candy Store and all other retail shops will be open under limited capacities according to Alberta Health Services' guidelines.

"We are working closely with health authorities’ regulations to ensure our protocols can meet or exceed all guidelines, so we can provide a safe experience for our guests, staff and volunteers," said Heritage Park's president and CEO Lindsey Galloway in a release.

"(There is) plenty of outdoor space to enjoy a safe and entertaining day with friends and family."

The season begins on May 22 and the park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sept. 6.