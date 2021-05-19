CALGARY -- Heritage Park is set to open to the public on Saturday for its 57th summer season as a safe, outdoor experience.

“We have been working closely with AHS and the provincial government on ways to ensure we can deliver a safe, fun and engaging experience for Albertans," said Jeff Hodgson, senior director business operations at Heritage Park Historical Village.

“We are committed to the safety of our guests our staff and our volunteers.”

Heritage Park will only be allowing outdoor experiences, moving costumed interpreters outside to bring history to life on the lawns, porches and gardens of the historical homes and buildings.

A major draw will be the newly revitalized Prospect Ridge exhibit area.

“We’re excited to launch our 57th season with the launch of the much anticipate opening of Prospect Ridge,” said Hodgson.

“Heritage Park celebrates the progress ingenuity and innovation of the people who came before us.”

Prospect Ridge showcases Western Canada’s energy and natural resources. The first phase of the two-part project includes the addition of new structures, the return of some exhibits and the revitalization of existing historic buildings

“It is now time to move to our next chapter, with a renewed focus of the people, the places and the pure power that shaped Alberta and the Canadian economy,” said Hodgson.

“The area features restored and replicas exhibit and programming that will engage and inspire visitors with stories of our energy past.”

The Prospect Ridge exhibit includes:

Dingman Number 1 Discovery Well;

Coal Mine;

Coal Mine Office;

Prospectors Tent cabin;

Waterwheel;

Park Warden’s Cabin;

Narrow Gauge Railway, and;

Construction Equipment Barn.

All food venues at the park will be open for purchase with dining outdoors and timed tickets must be pre-purchased.