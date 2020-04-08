CALGARY -- With COVID-19 forcing families across Canada to cancel many of their traditions, a chocolate company is offering ways to celebrate the season and help out families stuck in difficult situations.

Hershey Canada, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Canada, is hosting a special "Buy One, Hide One" initiative. Whenever anyone buys a package of any size or flavour of its classic Eggies candy between April 6 and 12, it will donate a second package to families staying in Ronald McDonald Houses in Canada.

In addition to the BOHO campaign, Hershey also says families can use augmented reality technology and Snapchat to go on a virtual Easter egg hunt inside their own home.

"Catch all ten Reese Easter Eggs for a chance to win free Reese Mini 3D Eggs that will be shipped directly to your home," the company says in a release.

Information to unlock the game and play along can be found here.