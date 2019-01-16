

CTV Calgary Staff





Michael Richard Cole has surrendered to the Calgary Police Service after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2018.

The 49-year-old was wanted for being unlawfully at large prior to his appearance at the District 2 office on Monday, January 14.

Cole, considered a high-risk offender, was convicted of aggravated assault in connection with a 2016 attack on a woman he had been in a relationship with and received a two-year sentence.

Following the completion of his prison sentence and the subsequent parole hearing, Cole was ordered to live at a local halfway house. According to the survivor of the attack, Cole failed to check in at the halfway house on December 15 and that prompted the Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.