High River RCMP seek pyjama-wearing convenience store robbery suspect
Surveillance still of the pyjama-wearing suspect in a September 18 robbery at the High River 7-Eleven (RCMP)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 10:44AM MDT
CALGARY – Mounties in High River have released a surveillance image of a robbery suspect who adopted a low-budget approach in his effort to conceal his identity.
A man entered the High River 7-Eleven store on the morning of Wednesday, September 18 with a shirt draped over his head. The man demanded cash from the employee, stole several items, and fled without incident.
The suspect stopped outside the store to put on a hoodie and a plaid jacket before pedaling off on a BMX-style bike.
The robbery suspect is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Believed to be in his 20s
- Approximately 5'9" tall
- Having dark hair
At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing:
- Blue, plaid pyjama pants
- A blue T-shirt
- A second, dark shirt over his head
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.