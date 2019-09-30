CALGARY – Mounties in High River have released a surveillance image of a robbery suspect who adopted a low-budget approach in his effort to conceal his identity.

A man entered the High River 7-Eleven store on the morning of Wednesday, September 18 with a shirt draped over his head. The man demanded cash from the employee, stole several items, and fled without incident.

The suspect stopped outside the store to put on a hoodie and a plaid jacket before pedaling off on a BMX-style bike.

The robbery suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Believed to be in his 20s

Approximately 5'9" tall

Having dark hair

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing:

Blue, plaid pyjama pants

A blue T-shirt

A second, dark shirt over his head

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.