

CTV News Calgary





Calgary city councillor Jyoti Gondek said Monday that the city needed to do a better job harnessing the political potential of young women.

Gondek spoke with CTV News to kick off Gender Equality Week in Canada, with the federal theme that gender equality benefits everyone.

The City of Calgary and Equal Voice partnered Monday to support young Calgary female leaders in a forum where they could talk about local issues in a model city council activity they called She Governs.

Gondek said the city needed to spread the message that there are plenty of opportunities and entry points for young people to get involved at every level of politics.

“I don't know that we’ve done the best job in advocating (towards young people) for why you should be involved at the civic level of politics, and why it matters to your everyday life,” she said.

For 15-year-old Western Canadian High School student Kayle Scott, who participated in She Governs, it was an experience that opened her eyes.

“At first I was nervous but it got easier as I went along,” she said. “I felt like it was nice to be able to ask questions, and get the answers about this commmunity that we were considering building, and I thought it was fun.”

Status of Women minister Leela Sharon Aheer issued a statement stating that “Gender Equity Week is a time to celebrate this progress and recognize the work that still needs to be done, so that everyone can reach their full potential.”

As for Gondek, who has sat through a few epic council debates herself, she liked what she saw in the aspiring municipal movers and shakers.

“I was blown away by the mock council debate."

Blown away by the maturity and knowledge being demonstrated by these students who came for #SheGoverns model council today. Big thanks to @gccarra for advancing this with me - @cityofcalgary staff put together a great day of learning & engagement. https://t.co/Ki9gm5KDa0 — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) September 23, 2019

With files from Todd McDermott