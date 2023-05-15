'Higher than normal' flow rate on Calgary rivers, city says

The risk of flooding in Calgary this year is considered "normal," officials said Monday, but cautioned that forecasts could "change dramatically."

The City of Calgary says its flood preparations are complete ahead of the 2023 flood season, which began on Monday.

"The 24/7 monitoring of river conditions, weather forecasts and the melting mountain snowpack is well underway," officials said in a statement.

According to recent measurements, there are higher than average river flows, influenced by recent rains and an early melting snowpack.

That melt resulted in a "below average" amount of snow in the alpine regions, officials said.

Sandy Davis, Calgary's river engineering team lead, says that doesn't mean the situation is safe, adding that conditions and forecasts may shift at any time.

"This is why we prepare for flood season each year. As outlooks change, we're ready to respond to keep Calgarians safe and protect critical infrastructure, vital community services, the environment and our economy," Davis said.

FLOOD MITIGATION IMPROVED

As the city is heading toward the 10th anniversary of the 2013 flood, officials say much work has gone into preventative measures and Calgary is a lot more flood resilient than it once was.

Current projects have reduced Calgary's flood risk by 55 per cent and many more projects – such as the Sunnyside flood barrier and Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir – are still being built.

Once those are complete, it's expected the city will have a 70 per cent lower risk of flooding.

More information, including advice on how to protect your home from flooding, can be found online.