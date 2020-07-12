CALGARY -- Authorities say one man was killed and two other people were injured in a separate series of events in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary.

Canmore RCMP, along with Kananaskis Public Safety and Kananaskis Emergency Services, were called to an area near Mount Yamnuska for reports a hiker had fallen.

The report indicated the 30-year-old man from Calgary was hiking in the scree section of the trail at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday when he fell approximately six metres.

While the injured male was being helped by a number of bystanders, several boulders came free from the slope and fell down on the injured male and bystanders.

The victim suffered a head injury as a result. The bystanders remained at the scene and administered first aid until help arrived.

Crews from both Alpine Helicopters and STARS Air Ambulance attended the scene but, unfortunately, the man died of his injuries.

"Canmore RCMP wish to extend their condolences to the hiker's family. No further information will be released as police are in the process of notifying his family," officials say in a release.

The victim has not been identified.

Two others injured on the scree slope

Approximately two hours after the fatal incident, emergency crews were again called to the same area of the Mount Yamnuska trail.

This time, a 24-year-old man had suffered a head injury after he had fallen while hiking along the scree slope.

That patient was transported to Calgary hospital by ground ambulance.

Crews were again called to the area at about 7 p.m. when a hiker suffered a fracture. There are no further details about that incident.

Yamnuska trail closed as of July 12

Following the multiple incidents on the popular trail, officials have temporarily closed the area until further notice.

According to Alberta Parks, there is a high risk of rockfall in the area of the trail and some areas should not be attempted if you are not an experienced climber.

"Many people have been lost, seriously injured and even died on the Mount Yamunska Scramble," the website reads.