CALGARY -- Alberta could see outdoor events with up to 100 people in attendance by late May, up to 500 by late June and capacity restrictions removed by late July, according to a letter from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The letter dated April 9 and addressed to "stakeholders" is a "proposed outline of the potential timing for the return to audiences."

Acknowledging the economic challenges faced by live event operators during the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter says up to 15 per cent of capacity could be allowed at outdoor music, theatre and other performance events in late May, up to a maximum audience size of 100. That could be expanded to up to 50 per cent of capacity, up to a maximum of 500 people, in late June. Indoor audiences could also be allowed in June, up to 15 per cent of capacity up to a maximum of 100 people.

Capacity restrictions could be removed by late July, it reads.

"We are helping performance groups get a sense of what the future could possibly hold, but no final decisions have been made," said Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan in a statement.

"This includes any future decisions around specific timing and capacity limits at in-person events. Any future changes to the health measures in place will be based on the spread of COVID-19 in the province and our ability to bend down the curve.

"The faster that we can reduce spread and administer vaccines, the more quickly we can reduce restrictions in the months ahead."

The live events industry has been hard hit by COVID-19 restrictions over the last 13 months.

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced 1,646 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count since mid-December. The province has 16,223 cases and 416 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 86 in ICU.

As of the end of Tuesday, Alberta had administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.