Canada’s largest cannabis producer is looking for people to work in its retail stores and is holding a hiring fair in Calgary on Wednesday.

Canopy Growth is putting on the career fair at the Westin Hotel in downtown Calgary from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The company employs over 700 people and is hiring for its Tweed retail stores.

It has a number of retail outlets across the country but has yet to open a store in Calgary.

