Hiring fair held to recruit Calgarians interested in cannabis careers
Workers produce medical marijuana at Canopy Growth Corporation's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., on February 12, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 8:06AM MST
Canada’s largest cannabis producer is looking for people to work in its retail stores and is holding a hiring fair in Calgary on Wednesday.
Canopy Growth is putting on the career fair at the Westin Hotel in downtown Calgary from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The company employs over 700 people and is hiring for its Tweed retail stores.
It has a number of retail outlets across the country but has yet to open a store in Calgary.
Greetings #Alberta! Our recruiting team will be in #Calgary on Nov.7th hosting a retail-focused #CareerFair. If you’re interested in working in one our @TweedInc retail stores then print your resume and let’s talk: https://t.co/ZqLGhS2uN4. #FutureGrowth pic.twitter.com/yZDnBucVUY— Canopy Growth (@CanopyGrowth) November 4, 2018