History for free: Calgary's Glenbow Museum to ditch admission prices permanently

History buffs and art lovers will be able to enjoy Calgary's Glenbow Museum for free, thanks to a $25 million endowment from the Shaw Family Foundation.

According to the museum, the announcement means when it reopens, the Glenbow will become one of the first major Canadian museums to offer free general admission.

The museum is closed for a multi-million dollar revitalization aimed at transforming and modernizing the building.

Shaw Family Foundation president Julie Shaw was among those on hand at a news conference Thursday when the announcement was made, along with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal.

"We can make this Calgary institution and all that it has to offer accessible to everyone without the restriction of having to pay to enter the building," Shaw said.

The building that houses the Glenbow will be named the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture, a news release said.

In addition to the endowment, the Shaw family will be donating an extra $10 million to create the JR Shaw Institute for Canadian Art.

The art and history museum has been around for over 50 years.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available…