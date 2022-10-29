Hitmen break losing streak to Oil Kings
Calgary came out on top in the first half of a pair of Alberta battles scheduled for this weekend.
Five different Calgary Hitmen scored goals as the team defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday at Rogers Place.
Billal Noori and Carson Wetsch scored 13 seconds apart in the second period to stretch a 1-0 lead - thanks to a first period tally by defenceman Grayden Siepmann - to three goals. Keegan Staney and Jacob Wright also scored for the Hitmen, while goalie Brayden Peters stopped 18 shots to record the shutout.
Calgary outshot Edmonton 43-18 to end a seven-game losing streak against the Oil Kings.
The Hitmen return to the Saddledome Sunday, where they take on the Vancouver Giants at 2 p.m. It's Sunday Funday, with $2 sips and snacks specials, as well as a Halloween pre-game trick or treat show. There's also a day-long $6 Hitmen Happy Hour, with food and drink deals, and a post-game family skate.
The Flames take on the Oilers Saturday night in the next installment of the Battle of Alberta.
