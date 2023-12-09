Hitmen fall behind early in Prince Albert as they drop opener of Saskatchewan weekend trip

The Calgary Hitmen fell behind early Friday night in Prince Alberta, and could never quite catch up, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Raiders.

Fraser Leonard scored his first-ever WHL goal and Sean Tschigerl and Oliver Tulk added singles for the Hitmen. Justice Christensen, Matei Kubiesa, Sloan Stanick and Ryder Ritchie scored for the Raiders, who pulled to a 4-1 lead early in the third, then hung on as the Hitmen chipped away to make it a one-goal game.

Calgary outshot Prince Albert 39-35. Max Hildebrand stopped 36 shots to claim the victory for the Raiders. Ethan Buenaventura stopped 31 shots for Calgary.

The Hitmen went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Raiders scored twice on four chances, while also surrendering a shorthanded goal.

The Hitmen are back in action Sunday in Saskatoon. Puck drop is 3 p.m.

Calgary returns to the Saddledome next Wednesday, when they take on the Red Deer Rebels at 7 p.m.