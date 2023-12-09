CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hitmen fall behind early in Prince Albert as they drop opener of Saskatchewan weekend trip

    The Calgary Hitmen squared off against the Raiders in Prince Albert Friday night. (Photo: X@PARaidersHockey) The Calgary Hitmen squared off against the Raiders in Prince Albert Friday night. (Photo: X@PARaidersHockey)

    The Calgary Hitmen fell behind early Friday night in Prince Alberta, and could never quite catch up, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Raiders.

    Fraser Leonard scored his first-ever WHL goal and Sean Tschigerl and Oliver Tulk added singles for the Hitmen. Justice Christensen, Matei Kubiesa, Sloan Stanick and Ryder Ritchie scored for the Raiders, who pulled to a 4-1 lead early in the third, then hung on as the Hitmen chipped away to make it a one-goal game.

    Calgary outshot Prince Albert 39-35. Max Hildebrand stopped 36 shots to claim the victory for the Raiders. Ethan Buenaventura stopped 31 shots for Calgary.

    The Hitmen went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Raiders scored twice on four chances, while also surrendering a shorthanded goal.

    The Hitmen are back in action Sunday in Saskatoon. Puck drop is 3 p.m.

    Calgary returns to the Saddledome next Wednesday, when they take on the Red Deer Rebels at 7 p.m.

