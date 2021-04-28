CALGARY -- This has been a breakout season for Calgary Hitmen forward Sean Tschigerl. In 17 games he has 10 goals and six assists.

In his previous 64 games with the Hitmen, Tschigerl had just five goals and nine assists. He says coming into this season, he felt a lot more comfortable.

"Oh I'm just way more confident with and without the puck and just in the team environment I feel more myself," the 18-year-old told CTV News Wednesday.

"I'm doing what I can to help this team and it's been really good for myself as well. When you're super confident, you just feel way better about your overall play.”

FIRST WHL HAT TRICK

Tschigerl was certainly feeling confident about his game this past weekend against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He recorded his first-ever WHL hat trick and it's something he says he'll never forget.

"I mean it's always a super surreal moment scoring your first and super exciting. I mean it just shows you know what, I can do this," Tschigerl said.

"Every night you can perform at your best and make stuff happen so that just was a good confidence booster as well."

DRAFT YEAR

This is a big year for the pride of Whitecourt, Alta. – it's his draft year.

Tschigerl says he's just happy he has the chance to showcase himself even if the Hitmen will only play 21 games this season.

"Oh I mean it's huge. When you look at the Ontario Hockey League, they don't get to play any games at all so for those guys it's unfortunate," he said.

"For us we're lucky to play 21 games so it's been awesome. I mean we trained for 12 months to come back and just to play 21 games I'm more than happy so I mean hopefully we can get back to a full season next year."

BIG THINGS AHEAD

Hitmen head coach Steve Hamilton has noticed the big strides Tschigerl has taken this year. He loves his game and believes he has a bright future.

"He's a guy that every team will want to have for the perspective that he can skate, he can kill penalties, he can add some offence and he's got a tremendous approach to things day in and day out. Guys like that, that are relentless workers have value on every team."

SEASON WINDING DOWN

Tschigerl and the Hitmen have only four games left on the schedule and he says in a season like this, you want to make sure you make every game count.

Here's a look at the remaining games for the Hitmen this season:

Thursday April 29th

Hitmen @ Rebels 7 p.m.

Friday April 30th

Oil Kings @ Hitmen 7 p.m.

Sunday May 2nd

Rebels @ Hitmen 4 p.m.

Tuesday May 4th

Hitmen @ Rebels 7 p.m.