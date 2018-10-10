The Calgary Hitmen will take to the ice of the Stampede Corral for three games in February with sweaters representing Calgary’s hockey teams from years gone by.

On Wednesday afternoon, the WHL team unveiled jerseys honouring the Calgary Centennials of the Western Canada Hockey League, the Calgary Wranglers of the Western Hockey League and the Calgary Cowboys of the World Hockey Association that will be worn during the three home games played at the Stampede Corral.

The announcement included former Calgary Flames' netminder Mike Vernon, who played for the Calgary Wranglers from 1980-1983, and Mike Rogers, a member of the Calgary Centennials in the early 1970's.

“I played in Edmonton in the Coliseum, I played in the shopping mall in Hartford (Hartford Civic Centre), I played in MSG (Madison Square Garden), but my fondest memories are of the Corral,” explained Rogers. “That’s where it all started for me.”

“People ask me ‘What is the most fun you had?’ and obviously it was with the Centennials and playing in the Corral.”

Vernon is a fan of the Centennials and Cowboys jerseys and was surprised their crests weren't adopted earlier by the city's NHL squad. “I always thought when the Flames moved to town that they should’ve considered the Centennial logo because I thought it was pretty nice.”

The Corral Series will include the following games:

Friday, February 1 against the Brandon Wheat Kings

Wednesday, February 6 against the Regina Pats

Friday, February 8 against the Prince Albert Raiders

Tickets for the Corral Series will go on sale November 26.