A popular holiday tradition for many Calgarians during the Christmas season won't be back this year, organizers say.

The Lions' Festival of Lights, the largest free drive-by Christmas light display, has taken place in the city for over 30 years but the society running it says it won't be around in 2019.

Officials with the event say they haven't been able to work out access issues on the Confederation Park Golf Course, where the lights are typically set up.

"We are sure that the citizens of Calgary will be very disappointed. Not to have this totally volunteer display to brighten their spirits, while enduring so many current hardships, including increased city taxes, is devastating," said Otto J. Silzer, president of the Lions' Festival of Light Society, in a statement.

Silzer also thanked the support of sponsors, members and community volunteers throughout the lifetime of the event.

The display features over 450,000 lights, set up along 14 Street N.W. and has been around since 1987.