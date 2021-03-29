LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Several buildings were burned and multiple homes are still without electricity after a grass fire raced across part of the Blood Reserve Sunday afternoon.

Fortis Alberta said it could be several days before power is restored to all areas, due to high winds and drifting and blowing snow.

Blood Tribe fire officials have described it as the largest grass fire they have had to battle. According to a post by Blood Tribe Communications Fire Chief Jacen Abrey stated the fire “ran approximately 28 kilometres west to east and six kilometres south to north.”

Approximately 15 homes were evacuated.

At least one home was destroyed, but Blood Tribe members said the flames were moving so quickly it blew past several others without causing extensive damage.

“The wind created its own buffer zone,” said Winston Bruised Head. “The fire blew right around the houses and the homes were saved.”

There are reports the fire caused extensive damage to two small churches, a mobile home, recreation vehicles, barns, and corrals. It also razed fences and burned power poles.

EMERGENCY SHELTER

The Blood Tribe set up an emergency shelter at the multi-purpose building in Standoff.

Bruised Head said they had two members come in and use the facility Sunday night. “They said they would be going home, gathering some personal items and coming back in, as the power is out in that whole burnt area.”

Community residents said they were aware of several families that decided to stay with relatives, or spent the night at hotels in Lethbridge. Others have chosen to remain at home despite having no electricity.

“There’s no heat,” said Beth Day Chief, who lives not far from where the fire started and has been without power since Sunday evening.

Day Chief said she was checking on neighbours, including her mother-in-law, who is elderly and without heat in the house.

“Some of my other neighbours have young children in the home, so I don’t know how they are keeping warm,” she added.

According to the Fortis 71 customers were impacted. Power was restored to 44 homes shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, while the company said another 13 customers will have power restored by 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

Day Chief said her husband managed to get a generator hooked up, so they could make coffee and have breakfast.

“But the house is getting colder and colder.”

Day Chief said some families may be reluctant to stay at the Multi-Purpose Centre due to the high number of COVID cases in the community recently.

“Some of them are just saying let's stay safe and just hunker down in our homes and put on layers, jackets whatever to keep warm, but it’s really unfortunate what happened.”

SNOW AND WIND CHALLENGING

Fortis has a number of crews working on the reserve but said the snow, and heavy wind is proving a challenge.

The Blood Tribe is thanking area communities that provided mutual aid to fight the grassfire. Fire departments and public works crews from Raymond, Coaldale and Magrath were on scene, along with several Hutterite colonies and local farmers.

Day Chief said she was especially thankful for the nearby Standoff Colony, which brought tractors, ploughs and water trucks to keep the fire from spreading even farther.

“They are great neighbours to have in situations like this.”