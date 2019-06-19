With nearly 100 cats currently being housed at the Calgary Animal Shelter, the city is reducing the cost of adopting by 50 per cent this weekend.

From June 21 to 23, the adoption cost will be $81.50, which includes a pet licence, collar, bag of food and a goodie bag with toys and treats.

"Animal services has had to re-arrange rooms and cages in the shelter to accommodate all of these cats," said customer service representative Patti Smadis.

"We do not euthanize animals for space, but we want to get these little creatures adopted out as soon as possible. Living at the shelter is stressful for cats and living in overcrowded conditions really amplifies that stress."

All cats up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, licensed and microchipped.

New owners will also receive a six-week trial of pet insurance and the animal’s medical record showing the date it was vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

Photos of the cats available for adoption, and more information, can be found online.