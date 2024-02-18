Hometown engagement allows naval lieutenant to share the benefits of a military career

Naval Warfare Officer Lieutenant Rhys Davies grew up in Cochrane. He was back in Alberta Saturday after spending four and a half months aboard HMCS Vancouver.

Davies was part of Operation Projection and Operation Neon in the East China Sea, which included stops in Korea, the Philippines and Japan.

“Our main mission was Operation Neon," Davies said. "It’s United Nations Security Council Resolution 2398. It involves observing and reporting the illegal importation of petroleum products into North Korea that the UN has deemed in contravention to proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

He couldn’t say if it was Russian oil but said it was illegal oil.

Davies said missions like this are important because it proves Canada is a contributor to the United Nations and the mandate we have to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During this deployment he served as the operations manager on board. “I do a lot of the long-range planning and communications with outside agencies. I support Commander Meghan Coates, the captain of HMCS Vancouver, in her decision-making and planning cycle.”

REWARDING EXPERIENCE

Davies joined the military in 2010 and has found the experience rewarding. “A career in the military is really service before self so it means I get to be a part of something bigger. It means I have a purpose everyday. I have the big wins and small wins every day that I go to work.”

His naval career has taken him to every continent twice; including five visits to Antarctica.

Davies spent Saturday afternoon at The Military Museums sharing his experiences in the navy and he’ll be doing more of that while he’s here in Alberta. It will involve speaking to cadets and anyone who may be interested in a career in the military.

Davies said the navy has just launched the Naval Experience Program, which he describes as a one year try-it-before-you-buy-it style of program.

“You get to do basic training; do your basic naval experience training program, get to spend three months at sea on a ship," he said. "You’ll get integrated into each of the departments on board so you can job shadow everyone and if after a year that’s not what you want to do, you leave with a great resume builder saying hey now I’m a veteran. I’ve done basic training and I can be trusted to work in your industry.”

Davie said there are more than 200 careers in the Armed Forces and any of them could be the right fit for you.