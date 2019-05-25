

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation of a fatal fire in Kincora on Saturday afternoon and the Arson Unit is assisting.

Officials were called to scene at about 1:50 p.m. for reports of an explosion.

Police initially shut down a large scene at Kincora Drive and Kincora Boulevard N.W. but have since reduced that zone to surround just one home on Kincora Drive.

Two people have died and a woman has been taken to hospital in serious life-threatening condition as a result, EMS says.

The CPS Homicide Unit says the details around the incident remain limited, but adds the fire was not accidental and is domestic related.

Mark Henderson, who lives in the area, was surprised to hear of the news of the deaths.

"It's a shame," he says. "I can't imagine anyone going through this stuff. My heart goes out to them as I'm sure everybody else here too."

Narendra Das lives right across the street from the home at the centre of the investigation and he's shocked that it happened.

"I just moved here a couple of months ago."

Autopsies on the victims are expected to take place on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. They may also call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org