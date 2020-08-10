CALGARY -- A Calgary woman is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of a fiddle she says has endless sentimental value that was stolen from her vehicle in Sundance on Sunday evening.

The instrument is a Hopf fiddle, circa 1800, named after the Hopf family, who were considered a founding family of fiddle making. It's worth upward of $10,000, says Lynsey MacRitchie, who brought the fiddle to Canada after purchasing it in her homeland of Scotland years ago.

"I have no other fiddle here in Canada with me," she said, "I really need my baby back."

MacRitchie contacted police about the theft, but without video evidence, she says they have not been able to locate it.

She adds it is common for stolen instruments to be resold in other provinces and is asking the public to keep an eye out on resale sites.

MacRitchie is offering the $1,000 reward for the safe return of the fiddle, no questions asked.