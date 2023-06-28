Hot weather settles in for Calgary
Calgary is in for some hot weather over the next several days as Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts the city will see highs reaching toward 30 C.
ECCC says those temperatures, coupled with 14 C lows at night, means the city is under a heat warning.
"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," the agency wrote on its website on Wednesday.
Under these conditions, residents are urged to consider the following precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones:
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;
- Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible;
- Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated; and
- Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle.
Children and seniors, as well as those with pre-existing conditions, are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses including heat stroke, ECCC says.
"Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness."
Temperatures are expected to level out by the weekend.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine accuses local man of directing Russian missile strike that killed 3 children
Ukrainian authorities arrested Wednesday a man they accused of helping Russia direct a missile strike that killed at least 10 people, including three children, at a popular pizza restaurant in a city in east Ukraine.
Canadian wildfires send smoke south, triggering air quality warnings
Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the United States.
Think you could pass the citizenship test? Poll shows most Canadians would flunk
Canadians' hearts may be brimming with pride as Canada Day approaches, but a new poll suggests their minds aren't full of the knowledge needed to pass a citizenship test.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
Possible 'distant ancestor' of pizza discovered in 2,000-year-old Pompeian painting
Archaeologists have potentially discovered a 'distant ancestor' of pizza in a 2,000-year-old painting from the ancient ruins of Pompeii.
Feds announce nearly $1M to support Diabetes Canada
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later
On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A report finds the grocery industry needs competition to help keep food prices down, a new strategy to attract digital talent to Canada and a supposed cage fight between billionaires.
Winning Ontario lottery ticket worth $70M set to expire tonight
A life-changing lottery ticket is about to expire if it goes unclaimed by tonight.
