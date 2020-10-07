CALGARY -- Shoppers are being encouraged to support struggling local businesses with an upcoming holiday pop-up market.

Many small business owners in Cochrane have taken a substantial financial hit because of canceled markets, including Christmas and holiday events, as a result of the pandemic.

Organizer Kailey Leonzio is hoping a pop-up market will provide a safe, and fun, holiday experience for shoppers while helping makers, bakers and other small businesses who rely on this income. The event will feature 20 vendors from the Cochrane area.

The pop-up market will be held in a commercial space on weekends from Nov. 7th through Dec. 20th. COVID safety measures will be in effect and vendors and shoppers will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. They will also be limiting the number of shoppers inside at any one time.

The market will also feature a kids shopping area. Children will be able to shop for a gift for their loved ones. Items will be priced up to $20 with all proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Cochrane and the Cochrane & Area Humane Society.

Interested vendors can email hello@quirksocial.ca for registration information.