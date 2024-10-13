CALGARY
    • Huberdeau scores twice, Wolf has 37 saves in Flames' 6-3 win over Flyers

    Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen, right, checks Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri, left, as goalie Ivan Fedotov looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen, right, checks Calgary Flames' Nazem Kadri, left, as goalie Ivan Fedotov looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 win in their home-opener over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

    Nazem Kadri scored twice, including an empty-netter with MacKenzie Weegar and Mikael Backlund each contributing a goal for Calgary (2-0-0).

    Flames goalie Dustin Wolf stopped 37 of 40 shots in his season debut.

    Travis Konecny scored twice, including one short-handed, and Joel Farabee also had a goal for Philadelphia (1-1-0).

    Flyers starter Ivan Fedotov made 27 saves in his first start of the season.

    The Flyers played their second road game in as many nights to start their season after a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks in Vancouver.

    The Flames overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Canucks 6-5 in overtime to start their season Wednesday.

    Takeaways

    Flyers: Slow start after beating Vancouver in a shootout 24 hours earlier, but scored twice in the second period and trailed by a goal heading into the third.

    Flames: Wolf was the difference early stopping all 18 shots he faced in the first period and 37 overall. Calgary's first goal that deflected off Huberdeau's shoulder was lucky, but the winger set up Weegar perfectly for a one-timer and a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, assisted on a pair of power-play goals and generated the Flames' fifth goal.

    Key moment

    The Flames converted a five-on-three in the second period into Kadri's power-play goal and a two-goal lead. Wolf reached back into his crease during a scramble to clear the puck and deny Konecny a potential equalizing goal midway through the third period.

    Key stat

    Philadelphia's power play, which was the worst in the NHL last season, was 1-for-4 on Saturday and 2-for-8 after two games. Calgary's went 2-for-5 to be 4-for-9 after two games.

    Up next

    Flames: Finish a back-to-back weekend on Sunday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

    Flyers: Follow the Flames into Edmonton on Tuesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.

