Ryan Straschnitzki, currently hospitalized at the Foothills Medical Centre, discussed the progress in his recovery on Wednesday following a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus and a semi tractor-trailer that left him paralyzed.

The 19-year-old Humboldt Broncos’ defenceman, known to teammates as Straz, was airlifted from a hospital in Saskatoon to Calgary last week to continue his medical treatment closer to his hometown of Airdrie.

On April 6, the Humboldt Broncos’ bus and a transport truck collided at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 in Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League squad was headed to Nipawin to continue their playoff series with the Nipawin Hawks.

“I was sitting on the bus texting my girlfriend and getting prepared for the game,” said Straschnitzki. “All of a sudden I heard a scream from the front of the bus and a semi-truck pulled out in front of us and that’s all I remember. I kind of blacked out and woke up however long later. My back was against the semi and I saw my teammates in front of me.”

“My first instinct was to get up and try to help, but I couldn’t move my body.”

To date, a total of 16 people who were on the bus including the bus driver, Broncos’ players and coaching staff have died as a result of the crash.

Straschnitzki says he's been overwhelmed by the support he and his teammates have received. "I’m sure every Bronco member appreciates it. It’s awesome to know that these guys care about you guys. No words can describe these feeling.”

The fatal crash has brought the surviving members of the Broncos closer. “Not all of us live in Alberta or Saskatchewan so we have a group chat and every day we’re texting in there.”

The 19-year-old is paralyzed from the chest down and has made it a personal goal to exceed the expectations of others.

“Hoping one day to get to that point where I’m able to walk again. Some people have said I won’t be able to but I want to prove them wrong.”

The RCMP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A #StrazStrong fundraising event has been tentatively scheduled for June 16 at Genesis Place in Airdrie.