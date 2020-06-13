CALGARY -- After the event was nearly cancelled, the Black Lives Matter rally went forward as planned in Innisfail, Alta.

Approximately 350 people showed up to support the campaign that began again in force following the death of George Floyd as a result of an interaction with Minnesota police officers.

Since that time, rallies to protest racism and police violence have taken place in numerous communities around the world.

While some of the demonstrations have been violent, Innisfail's was for the most part peaceful. While there was some hositility near the beginning of the protest, it quickly died down.

Rally almost didn't happen

Brittany Bovey, the organizer of the demonstration first attempted to drum up support for the rally in the small rural community south of Red Deer over two weeks ago but says she was met with strong opposition.

She said after she posted her intent to host the event online, she was inundated with hateful and racist comments.

Now, after bringing her story to the media and gathering the support of Innisfail town council, Bovey says the protest was to go ahead as planned.

The Central Alberta Against Racism Rally took place at noon in the parking lot of John's No Frills on 43 Avenue.

The police officers who were directly involved in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, have all been fired from their jobs and charged.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck, is charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting in the 46-year-old's death.