Hundreds walk in honour of Indigenous man who died in police custody

On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds took part in a walk in honour of an Indigenous man who died in police custody two weeks ago.

Jon Wells, a 42-year-old Blood Tribe man, died following a confrontation with three officers at the Carriage House Inn on Sept. 17.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officers' use of force.

ASIRT's stated mandate is to investigate "incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct."

On Monday, around 300 people gathered alongside Wells’ family to walk from the Carriage House Inn to a nearby police station.

Along the way, the group stopped for traditional song and prayers, and shared stories of Wells’ time in the rodeo, his addiction advocacy and his kind nature.

“He had a heart of gold. He was an amazing person who would give his last penny to anybody. He helped and mentored many youths and helped out his fellow peers, especially men that have been through addictions,” says Leslie Wells.

Wells’ family says the walk wasn’t just to remember their loved one, but to call for justice.

“It’s almost like we take 100 steps back in time, when are we ever going to get justice for our people,” says Wells.

The incident in question

A report from ASIRT has said Wells was unarmed when he was approached by an officer in the Carriage House Inn's lobby.

The report also said he was not told to identify himself or that he was being detained.

As the interaction continued, police tried to grab Wells, resulting in a fight where he was tackled and punched.

After he was handcuffed on the floor, emergency crews found he was unresponsive.

He died at the scene.

In a statement, the Criminal Defence Lawyers Association (CDLA) has noted discrepancies between what the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has shared about the incident and what ASIRT has released.

CPS has stated only one officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, while ASIRT has stated two officers used them.

The CDLA noted CPS also omitted that EMS injected Wells with a sedative while he was still lying face down, restrained and wearing a spit mask.