Hunt for suspect in Airdrie firearm incident continues

Airdrie RCMP have released clearer visuals of their suspect in an Airdrie firearm incident that occurred earlier this week.

Mounties are still looking for a suspect after reports of several gunshots being fired at two homes in the Luxstone neighbourhood on Monday night.

No injuries were reported.

"The initial investigation has revealed that although this is believed to have been a targeted incident, the apartment complex struck is not believed to have been the intended target," police said Friday in a release.

The suspect is described as being late teens or early 20s, riding a BMX bike and wearing blue pants and a black backpack.

RCMP are also looking for a grey four-door sedan.

The incident happened around 7 p.m.

Mounties ask anyone in the Luxstone, Midtown and 8 Street areas around that time with relevant information or video to come forward.

Police can be called at 403-945-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If seen, the suspect should not be approached.