Hunting season: Dryden Hunt making the most of his second opportunity with the Flames

Calgary Flames forward Dryden Hunt scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers, and it was a big one.

The goal turned out to be the game winner in the Flames' 6-3 victory over their provincial rivals.

Hunt says that goal wasn't just about him.

"We had some zone time and (Oliver Kylington) made a great play to go behind the net to (Jonathan Huberdeau), and everybody knows that (Huberdeau) has a ton of patience, so I got lost up high, and he made a great play and I had a bit more time than I thought, and hit my corner."

Making the most of his second opportunity

This is Hunt's second stint with the Flames this season.

The 28-year-old made the team out of training camp but was sent down to the Wranglers early in the year.

Hunt says every time you get sent down you have to be positive and learn from it, and hopefully, you're a better player when you get the next chance.

"You take the feedback and you try and work on things," he said.

"You just feel more comfortable when you're back up. The confidence is there, and so is the familiarity with the guys. When you're close and tight with the guys off the ice it translates on the ice. For me at least, that's kind of been it."

Big scorer in junior

Hunt wasn't drafted out of the juniors, even though he scored 58 goals and added 58 assists in his final season with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Head coach Ryan Huska says a big strength of Hunt's game is being able to play up and down in the lineup.

"If he's on the fourth line per say, he knows he's an up and down guy. Pucks are going to get up and out," said Huska.

"But he has the ability to play with those top guys. When he was younger he was a skilled guy, but he's just learned how to adapt his game a little bit over the last while."

Hoping to build off that goal

No matter where he plays in the lineup, Hunt says he wants to try to make an impact on the game. Right now, that means helping out offensively.

"I think every time I go down I never try and lose the way I play. I try and go down there and contribute offensively. Obviously, the next step is to contribute up here, and it's only one goal, but hopefully we can build off of it."

Hunt and the Flames face the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.