Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors

The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.

The Hurricanes sent back Landen Ward, Brady Smith, the rights to 2009-born Colt Carter, first and third-round picks in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, fourth and fifth-round picks in the 2026 draft and first and second-round picks in 2028.

Yager, a 2023 first-round pick and Winnipeg Jets prospect, was serving as Moose Jaw’s captain this year. The Saskatoon-born centre has registered 11 goals and 19 assists in 21 games in the 2024-25 season.

The 19-year-old logged a career-high 95 points last year while helping Moose Jaw to their first WHL Championship.

“We’re very excited to be able to add Brayden to our group,” Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt said in a Monday news release.

“He is one of the premier players in junior hockey, he’s a world junior guy and knows what it takes to win at our level. He is going to be a great addition and is going to help our team in every way.”

Unger, also 19, has appeared in 126 regular season games in his career, with a record of 62-49-3-3, with a 3.64 goals against average, a .892 save percentage and five shutouts.

The Calgary-born netminder appeared in a career-high 54 games last season, helping earn the Warriors a slot in the Memorial Cup.

“Jackson is a championship goaltender and him being in the deal was a big part of us making this trade,” Anholt said.

“He’s proven himself as one of the top-end goaltenders in our league, was a first-team all-star last year and we think he is going to steady our goaltending while also being able to help [Koen] Cleaver develop.”

On Smith and Ward, Anholt added that it is tough trading away “good people and important pieces of your team.”

“Both Brady and Landen have been key guys in their role for our team over the last two years and were important in helping us, not only make the playoffs last year, but have a good start to the season this year. Both the Ward and Smith families have also been outstanding,” he said.

“They have been great supporters of our program and first-class people in their time with our organization.”

Yager and Unger will suit up with the Hurricanes for Tuesday’s game, facing off against their former team. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Lethbridge.