CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4

    The Lethbridge Hurricanes logo The Lethbridge Hurricanes logo
    Share

    The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.

    Despite being outshot 13-3 in the first period, the Hurricanes led 1-0 on a goal by Miguel Marques.

    Red Deer tied it up on a goal from Beckett Hamilton five minutes into the second period, setting in motion a six-goal period.

    The Hurricanes got a power play goal from Noah Chadwick, but 13 seconds later, Red Deer got even on a goal by Matthew Gard.

    The Rebels went ahead at 12:20 on a goal from Carson Birnie, then went up two when Talon Brigley scored to make it 4-2.

    The Hurricanes got one back late in the period, when Gavin Lesiuk scored his first WHL goal, leaving the score at 4-3 Red Deer after two.

    In the third, Red Deer went up 5-3 at 9:09 when Samuel Drancak scored.

    With a little over three minutes left, Lethbridge made it a one-goal game on a goal from Brayden Edwards, but that was the closest the Hurricanes would get.

    The defeat was Lethbridge’s fourth straight on the road. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday game against the Medicine Hat Tigers in Lethbridge.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.mn.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News