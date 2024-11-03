Hurricanes fall short in Red Deer, losing to Rebels 5-4

The Hurricanes weathered an early storm Saturday but eventually fell, losing 5-4 to the Rebels in a game played in Red Deer.

Despite being outshot 13-3 in the first period, the Hurricanes led 1-0 on a goal by Miguel Marques.

Red Deer tied it up on a goal from Beckett Hamilton five minutes into the second period, setting in motion a six-goal period.

The Hurricanes got a power play goal from Noah Chadwick, but 13 seconds later, Red Deer got even on a goal by Matthew Gard.

The Rebels went ahead at 12:20 on a goal from Carson Birnie, then went up two when Talon Brigley scored to make it 4-2.

The Hurricanes got one back late in the period, when Gavin Lesiuk scored his first WHL goal, leaving the score at 4-3 Red Deer after two.

In the third, Red Deer went up 5-3 at 9:09 when Samuel Drancak scored.

With a little over three minutes left, Lethbridge made it a one-goal game on a goal from Brayden Edwards, but that was the closest the Hurricanes would get.

The defeat was Lethbridge’s fourth straight on the road. Next up for the Hurricanes is a Wednesday game against the Medicine Hat Tigers in Lethbridge.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.mn.