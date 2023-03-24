Hurricanes GM Anholt named management lead for world juniors

Lethbridge Hurricane general manager Peter Anholt has been named management lead of the Canadian junior team for the upcoming 2024 world junior hockey championships (Photo: Twitter@WHLHurricanes) Lethbridge Hurricane general manager Peter Anholt has been named management lead of the Canadian junior team for the upcoming 2024 world junior hockey championships (Photo: Twitter@WHLHurricanes)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S.-Canada migration deal aims to end walk-around crossings

The immigration deal announced Friday by U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to shut down a process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the two countries along a back road between New York state and Quebec.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina