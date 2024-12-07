Hurricanes rally for 4-3 victory over Tigers on Teddy Bear and Toque Toss night

It took the Lethbridge Hurricanes a period to get going Friday night, but once they did, VisitLethbridge.com Arena was raining teddy bears and toques as the Hurricanes defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3.

After falling behind in the first period 2-0 on goals by Oasiz Weisblatt and Hunter St. Martin, Leo Braillard scored 3:23 into the second to cut the lead to 2-1.

That goal also set off an eruption of teddy bears and toques, as over 4,000 stuffies and 1,000 toques rained down on the ice.

The goal gave the Hurricanes a jolt of energy as well, as they tied it up four minutes later on a goal from Noah Chadwick, then went ahead 3-2 36 seconds later on a goal from Logan Wormald.

In the third, Lethbridge padded its lead on Braillard’s second goal of the evening to make the score 4-2.

After pulling the goalie with over two minutes to play, Matthew Ward scored for the Tigers to cut the lead to 4-3 but that was as close as Medicine Hat would get.

The Tigers outshot the Hurricanes 35-33 on the night.

The official teddy bear count was 4,207 with an additional 1,085 toques collected to support local charities, including Chinook Regional Hospital Pediatrics Ward, Blood Tribe Police, Lethbridge Family Services and more.

The victory was the Hurricanes’ second straight. Next up is a Wednesday night contest against the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drop for that one is scheduled for 7 p.m.