Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Hwy. 1 reopened near Revelstoke, 'significant delays' expected
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 12:11PM MDT
CALGARY -- Highway 1 has been reopened west of Revelstoke but motorists travelling through the area should expect "significant delays," according to an update Friday morning from DriveBC.
The highway was closed Thursday night about 15 kilometres west of Revelstoke due to severe flooding.
Recent heavy rains have overtaken creeks and drainages running alongside the Trans-Canada Highway.
RELATED IMAGES