CALGARY -- Highway 1 has been reopened west of Revelstoke but motorists travelling through the area should expect "significant delays," according to an update Friday morning from DriveBC.

The highway was closed Thursday night about 15 kilometres west of Revelstoke due to severe flooding.

Recent heavy rains have overtaken creeks and drainages running alongside the Trans-Canada Highway.

OPEN - #BCHwy1 10-15km west of #Revelstoke to single lane alternating traffic due to flooding. Work in progress. Expect heavy delays due to congestion. #Sicamous #GoldenBC https://t.co/rtgr14u4Iq — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 3, 2020